Stream the Riverton Wolverines at state basketball

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Wolverines are the last chance for Fremont County to see a trophy come home from state basketball. The Wolverines fell in the regional championship game to the host team Star Valley and are a number two seed heading into the state tournament.

They will face off against Laramie in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. County 10 will have the coverage with John Gabrielsen having the play-by-play. County 10 will have radio coverage on 105.1 Jack F.M. and an audio-only YouTube stream where you can watch the scoreboard with live updates. 4A Boys state tournament bracket