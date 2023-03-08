Stream the Riverton Wolverines at state basketball

The three time 4-A Northwest Conference Champion Riverton Wolverines with the travleing trophy they won against Lander - {h/t Randy Tucker}

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Wolverines are the last chance for Fremont County to see a trophy come home from state basketball. The Wolverines fell in the regional championship game to the host team Star Valley and are a number two seed heading into the state tournament.

They will face off against Laramie in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. County 10 will have the coverage with John Gabrielsen having the play-by-play. County 10 will have radio coverage on 105.1 Jack F.M. and an audio-only YouTube stream where you can watch the scoreboard with live updates.

4A Boys state tournament bracket
