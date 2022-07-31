STIP meeting on Tuesday’s agenda

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 2 at 10 am in the Commissioner Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online, or for audio only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 872 6727 8826 Passcode: 374377

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

10:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

10:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

10:15 A.M.: BRAD MEREDITH VEHICLE MTC—VEHICLE ACCIDENT

10:30 A.M.: PATRICK LEBRUN—EMPLOYEE REPLACEMENT REQUESTS

10:45 A.M.: CHRISTINE KRAUS—PERSONNEL

11:00 A.M.: HEALTH INSURANCE COMMITTEE—WELLNESS/SAFETY PERSONNEL EXECUTIVE SESSION

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

1:30 P.M.: STIP MEETING CODY BEERS ETAL

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: