Still time to register for CWC Rustlers Spring Volleyball Camp – Open for K-12 students

(Riverton, WY) All K-12 players interested in learning “fast-paced, energy-filled” volleyball skills can now sign up for the 2023 CWC Rustlers Spring Volleyball Camp taking place on February 8-10.

The camp takes place at the CWC gym and is designed for all players who want to develop basic skills, as well as more advanced positional skills.

CWC’s Head Volleyball Coach Darshaya Gallard, who led the Rustler Volleyball team to finish top ten in the nation, will lead the camp. Players will be guided and taught all the skills necessary to be successful at any level of competition, and have the opportunity to work alongside collegiate volleyball athletes. A tournament will be held on the last day of the camp.

The registration deadline is Friday, February 3. The cost is $35 for K-5th grade, $45 for 6th through 8th grade, and $55 for 9th through 12th grade. Siblings get $5 off.

Register in advance by visiting the R-Recreation website or at the door on the starting day of the camp.

For more information, call Coach Gallard at (307) 855-2322 or email [email protected].

2023 CWC Spring Rustler Volleyball Camp Schedule:

Wednesday, February 8

K-5th: 3:15pm-4:15pm

6th-8th: 4:15pm-5:30pm

9th-12th: 5:30pm-7pm

Thursday, February 9

K-5th 5:15pm-6:15pm

6th-8th 6:15pm-7:30pm

9th-12th 7:30pm-9pm

Friday, February 10 (Tournament Day)

K-5th 9am-10:15am

6th-8th 10:15am-11:30am

9th-12th 11:30am-1pm