Still 3 days left to donate to ‘Guard the Paws;’ adoption/play-date day set for May 13

(Fremont County, WY) – There is still time to donate food and toys to the “Guard the Paws,” fundraiser, put on by Wyoming National Guard Units based in Laramie and Lander, which aims to collect as much food and as many toys as possible for the Paws for Life Animal League in Riverton.

(The Paws for Life Animal League wish list can be viewed here.)

In addition to the donations, folks will also get a chance to meet, play with and possibly adopt a new furry friend on May 13 at the Lander Armory, located at 31 Leedy Drive.

All the information is in the poster below! h/t Wyoming ARMY National Guard