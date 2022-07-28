In Loving Memory, Steven Goetz

Steven “Steve” Wayne Goetz, 61, of Riverton, Wyoming, passed away peacefully while holding the hands of his daughters, while his former wife Robbin, and cousin Dan stood by his side on June 13, 2022.

Steve is survived by his daughters Brooke and Andrea, parents Ann and William Goetz, and siblings.

Steve was the ultimate outdoorsman, who loved fishing, hunting, and any activity that led him outside. Steve’s love for fishing was so strong he even flew to New Zealand on a fishing excursion to test his luck in Middle-earth. His favorite times were spent fishing the Russian and Smith Rivers in California with his good friend Dave, and hunting with his friends Trent and Diane in Wyoming. Steve also loved listening to live music, and just music in general. Many will miss Steve, his smart alec sense of humor, and his teddy bear hugs.

Steve’s daughters would like to thank the friends and family that came to visit while he was in the hospital, and those who have stood by to help during this difficult time. A special thank you to the staff at Wyoming Medical Center who did everything they could to help Steve.

Those who know Steve best know that he was not a conventialist and did not want a funeral service. In lieu, his daughters have chosen a Celebration of Life where Steve’s favorite songs can be played, they can share pictures, tell stories about their father, and everyone can spend quality time together.

Steve’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Chandelle Event Center

3445 Chandelle Blvd

Riverton, WY