Stepping back in time for Gold Rush Days

(South Pass City, WY) – The weather was hot, but the Sarsaparilla was cold at the annual South Pass City Gold Rush Days this past weekend.

Over 1,900 folks had a toe-tappin’ good time with not one, not two but four local musical guests including Buffalo Bill Boycott, Packing the Mail, Low Water String Band, and Jammin’ for the Gold.

Folks had the opportunity to dip their toes in the creek to pan for gold, take a ride in the Pony Express, enjoy a good ol’ fashioned baseball game, and check out the Carissa Mine, among many other things.

