Stauffenberg and Wells to represent Wyo in the Wyoming-Montana All-Star series

(Fremont County, WY) – The roster for the Wyoming-Montana All-Star Basketball series was announced Thursday afternoon. Two Fremont County athletes were selected to represent Wyoming on this year’s team.

Lander Valley’s Brenon Stauffenberg and Dubois’s Ryan Wells will be the two athletes on this year’s Wyoming boy’s team representing Fremont County.

The All-Star games will be on June 9 at the Pronghorn Center at Gillette College in Gillette, Wyoming, and on June 10 at Lockwood High School in Lockwood, Montana. The Cowboy State trails in the series 65-27 and looks to snap the 20-game winning streak Montana currently holds.

