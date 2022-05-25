State Senator Tara Nethercott announces candidacy for Secretary of State￼

(Cheyenne, WY) — State Senator Tara Nethercott announced her candidacy to be Wyoming’s next Secretary of State in Riverton on Tuesday. A fifth generation Wyoming native, Nethercott is a graduate of Riverton High School and the University of Wyoming. She currently resides in Cheyenne where she has been a small business owner and is a practicing attorney. Elected to the Wyoming Senate in 2016, she is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and for the last six years, has earned a reputation as a key leader on the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee that oversees all the state’s elections laws.

Her commitment to the people of Wyoming has earned her the Wyoming County Commissioner’s Association Legislator of the Year Award in 2021 and the Wyoming Federation of Firefighter’s Legislator of the Year Award in 2020. Additionally, she is a graduate of the Council of State Governments Western Leadership Academy, Leadership Wyoming and Leadership Cheyenne, and an alumnus of the National Security Forum Air War College.

The role of the Secretary of State is broad, from the Business Division, Compliance Division and Elections Division; Nethercott’s combined experiences of economic development, legal acumen, and commitment to Wyoming’s values will ensure that Wyoming remains open and ready for business for a stronger and thriving economy.

Advertisement

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Wyoming as Secretary of State. We should be proud of our elections. Wyoming serves as an example to the nation for election integrity, but it is more important than ever to protect Wyoming’s elections,” Nethercott stated. “I will be steadfast and vigilant to ensure safe and secure elections to defend our shared western values and will bring my experience and dedication as your next Republican Secretary of State.”

The Wyoming Primary Election will be held August 16, 2022.

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.