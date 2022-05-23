State judiciary committee meeting Monday, Tuesday in Lander; two local legislators to present

Two local legislators are scheduled to give presentations during the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee meeting this week in Lander.

The two-day meeting began at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Fremont County School District 1 Board Room, 863 Sweetwater Street.

After an overview of trespassing rules, the morning featured a presentation from Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, on Senate File 76 – Financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

The committee was also scheduled to hear about violence against healthcare workers before breaking for lunch.

The agenda for Monday afternoon includes information on the Wyoming Office of Guardian ad Litem, a presentation about custodians of criminal history records, and agency reports and reviews.

On Tuesday, Wyoming Rep. Ember Oakely, R-Riverton, will offer a presentation on House Bill 85 – Child endangering-controlled substance abuse while pregnant.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in the same location.

Other items on the Tuesday agenda include:

-State park rangers/retirements

-Judicial branch updates

-Safety of crosswalks

-Supreme Court opinions

-Treatment courts/substance abuse issues

-Bill drafts

Oakley is a member of the Joint Judiciary Committee, as is Wyoming Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep, who represents part of Fremont County.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information visit the legislative website.