Stagecoach Inn & Suites owners sell after 47 years

(Dubois, WY) – Rene & Deb Suda shared in a Facebook post on Jan. 5 that they have sold the Stagecoach Inn & Suites after 47 years of family ownership.

“Just like the turning of the year, change is always inevitable, and with that being said, Deb and I have decided to pass the baton to some new owners,” the post says.

They continue by saying selling was “one of the hardest decisions that we have ever had to make” and that “the memories are many.”

The new owners were not mentioned in the post. However, the Sudas are not leaving Dubois. They are just turning their focus to their other Dubois business, Ace Hardware, which opened in 2021.

Read their full post below.