Staff Spotlight – Anna Smith Health Information Management Director, SageWest Health Care

Welcome to Anna Smith, SageWest’s new Health Information Management Director.

Anna knew when she was young that she would pursue a healthcare career. “Eventually, I fell in love with health information management,” Anna said and credited her first HIM supervisor and mentor for guiding her path. “She was my cheerleader and helped me find the right educational program to begin my career.”

Originally from Prescott, Arizona, Anna said fate brought her to the Lander/Riverton community. “My family and I were looking for a change, and SageWest found me!” As Anna and her family make Fremont County their new home, she has already discovered that Sinks Canyon is her favorite local gem to explore and hike.

In continuing her career with us, Anna said, “All healthcare workers are in the field to help people, and I love the family feel of this community. I believe both contribute to the quality care SageWest provides to each patient.”

Welcome to our team, Anna!