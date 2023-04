(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley High School Athletics Director Serol Stauffenberg has confirmed to County 10 the hiring of a new head varsity volleyball coach.

Stacie McFadden will take the program reins, replacing Marissa Powell.

This news comes directly after LVHS athletics’ announcement of a new football coach.

County 10 will have more in-depth coverage as we learn more about the new coaches.