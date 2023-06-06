Stabbings occurred in Riverton Monday night, RPD reports

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton police detectives are investigating two separate stabbings that happened the evening of June 5.

The first incident occurred around 5:15 PM Monday evening when the Police Department was notified that a stabbing had occurred at a hotel in the 300 block of N. Federal Blvd.

The male victim had arrived at the hospital and suffered multiple stab wounds. Officers responded to the hotel, where a male was taken into custody. The victim was flown to a trauma center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Advertisement

The second stabbing occurred a few hours later at the city park around 10:45 PM. Police responded to a call of two victims of a stabbing located inside the park. Officers located two male victims who were later transported to a local hospital with non life-threatning injuries. At this time, no suspects have been identified in the second incident.

Both incidents do not appear to be related and are still under investigation by Riverton Detectives. Anyone who may have seen anything or knows any information is asked to call Riverton Detectives at (307) 856-4891.