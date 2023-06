(St. Stephens, WY) – The St. Stephen’s High School Class of 2023 graduated yesterday, May 31 in front of friends and family at 4 pm.

Superintendent Kimberly Summers welcomed everyone to the graduation. Eugene Ridgley Jr. provided the invocation. Kimberly Summers Eugene Ridgley Jr.

Valedictorian Virgil Monroe also gave a speech. Salutatorian Madison Ridgley did not provide her address.

Virgil Monroe

The guest speaker was Bureau of Indian Affairs Director Tony Dearman. Tony Dearman

The graduating class included: Keana Birdshead, Anthony Black, Tearany Black, Nehemiah Divers, Shaydessa Gardner, Aynjle Monroe, Virgil Monroe, Miami Oldman, Tyren Ridgley, Madison Ridgley, Antoine SittingEagle, Tiyanna Stiffarm, Jayna SunRhodes, Bluebird Talksdifferent, Benicia Warren, Camryn Williams, and Terrance Yellowplume.