St. Paddy's Day Party kicking off tonight at Bar 10 featuring live music from The Fretliners!

You do not want to miss the biggest party of the weekend at Bar 10 on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17th! Sugarbeats Entertainment has gone and brought in a band of rare breed, The Fretliners, to set your feet a’tappin’ with all the Bluegrass and Newgrass tunes you could ask for. And if that weren’t enough, Bar 10 will also be serving up Irish fare and drink specials to keep your spirits high! The band will kick off the party at 8pm. There is no cover charge, but donations are being accepted to support the Sugarbeats Summer Concert series.

The Fretliners are a powerhouse progressive bluegrass quartet born around a single microphone in a barn in the Rocky Mountains. Influenced by a multitude of genres and steeped in that High Lonesome sound – they machete through the bluegrass and newgrass jungle leaving new pathways and possibilities in their wake.

Consisting of Tom Knowlton (formerly of Wood Belly) on guitar, Taylor Shuck (formerly of Wood Belly) on upright bass, Dan Andree (formerly of Chain Station/Henhouse Prowlers) on fiddle, and Sam Parks (Lonesome Days) on mandolin – these prolific pickers and singers have fluent musical conversations that beckon ears to eavesdrop and toes to tap. One can expect hard driving energy, face melting solos, soaring vocals, and captivating lyrical stories interlaced throughout. Buckle up, because a Fretliners show is sure to take you for a ride you won’t soon forget!

