(Riverton, WY) – St. Margaret’s students Maura Arbogast and Cooper Baldes bravely got up in front of the Riverton City Council Tuesday night, December 6 to share that they are doing a hat and glove drive for Eagles Hope.

They are collecting hats and gloves through December 16. You can drop off a donation at St. Margaret’s School, 220 N 7th St E.

The two organized a food drive for the Free Little Pantry at Riverton’s City Hall in November and reminds folks that donations there are always welcome.

Advertisement