St. Margaret’s Staff Spotlight: Mrs. Hannah teaches baking, measuring, honesty and other life lessons 

A Kindergarten student in the lunch line once asked Hannah Thoman, the Food Services Director at St. Margaret Catholic School, a million-dollar question: “Did you always know you wanted to be a food teacher?” Mrs. Hannah said, “It was never in my plans, but I’m certainly glad God worked it out!” Mrs. Hannah helps Kindergarten students make a cake after they read Cook-a-Doodle-Doo and learned about baking, measuring, honesty and other life lessons. h/t St. Margaret’s School

It may seem like a “food teacher” wouldn’t have a lot of opportunity to participate in faith education or building positive school culture, but when Hannah has a will, Hannah has a way. Each week, students choose a saint, and Mrs. Hannah makes a special treat in honor of the saint. Students look forward to it every week (staff, too!).

Everyone at St. Margaret’s School hopes she’ll be around for a long time. Mrs. Hannah loves the kiddos and enjoys the kid’s comments during lunch. One student told Mrs. Hannah, “Sometimes I have to go on a diet from barbeque sauce.” Another student asked, “Mrs. Hannah can I have the recipe for your peaches and cream?”

Farrah Nation enjoys one of Mrs. Hannah’s Sacred Heart treats in honor of Saint Margaret Mary. h/t St. Margaret’s School

If Mrs. Hannah isn’t serving up lunch, you might catch her cozied up at home drinking tea and reading a good book.

St. Margaret’s School is blessed to have Mrs. Hannah and entire team who provides a loving, faith-filled environment for Fremont County students from preschool through fifth grade to form strong moral character and values. St. Margaret Catholic School is dedicated to inspiring faith, achieving academic excellence, and nurturing all students to form strong moral character.

