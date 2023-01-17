St. John’s Health welcomes new providers to its Lander Clinic

Two nurse practitioners have recently joined the care team at the St. John’s Health – Lander clinic. Anna Felton, FNP, and Lindsey Gauderer, FNP, bring new options for primary care, pediatric, and women’s health services to the Lander community.

Anna Felton, FNP

Anna Felton is a family nurse practitioner providing primary care and women’s health services at St. John’s Health in Lander. After completing her undergraduate education at Regis University in Denver, Anna went on to pursue her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree (DNP) at the University of Wyoming. Anna loves working with patients to help them achieve their health goals, and when she’s not caring for patients – can be found hiking, biking, or skiing with her husband and two young children.

Lindsey Gauderer, FNP

Driven by her passion for health promotion and disease prevention, Lindsey is excited to be providing primary, pediatric, and women’s health care services to the Lander community. Lindsey received her Masters of Science in Nursing (MSN) from the University of Vermont, and – prior to joining St. John’s Health – spent seven years caring for patients at the Fort Washakie Health Center on the Wind River Reservation. Before becoming a nurse practitioner, she worked as an outdoor educator at the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS). In her free time, she enjoys running, mountain biking, skiing, gardening, and spending time with her husband and two young children.

Become a patient at St. John’s Health

When establishing care with St. John’s, a primary care provider (PCP) will be your primary contact for most medical issues. Your PCP will coordinate your care among St. John’s full breadth of specialty care providers, including those that periodically visit the Lander clinic from Jackson.

Both Anna and Lindsey are accepting patients of all ages. To schedule an appointment, please call (307) 332-2189.