St. John’s Health names new Chief Executive Officer

St. John’s Health (SJH), Jackson, WY, announces that Jeff Sollis will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 2, 2023. After a thorough and inclusive process led by the SJH Board of Trustees CEO Search Committee, the announcement that Sollis will become the next CEO was made by unanimous vote of the Trustees in a special public board meeting on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Based on his deep professional experience and extensive existing relationships within the SJH medical community, Sollis was identified as the ideal leader to guide St. John’s Health into the future as an independent community hospital system. Currently, Sollis serves as Chief Executive Officer at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls, ID. “Jeff leads an exceptionally strong regional health system that has supported St. John’s Health as a steadfast partner for decades,” said Board of Trustees Chair Cynthia Hogan. “He is a longtime trusted partner of many members of our management team and medical staff. Jeff is, quite simply, a star in the field of healthcare.” The Sollis family owns a home in the area and looks forward to planting their roots permanently in the community.

A senior healthcare leader with more than 17 years of progressive experience and a proven track record in a national healthcare system, Jeff is known for building successful teams and delivering results. He is recognized for his collaborative leadership style, innovative program development, and proficient problem solving and strong relationship-building skills. Before joining the team at EIRMC in 2014, Jeff’s experience in healthcare took him from Virginia to Colorado to Kansas and Utah. He earned his BA in Behavioral Science & Health at The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT and a Master of Health Administration at Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia.

The Trustees’ action follows a months-long, national search and comprehensive vetting process by an SJH-board-led search committee. Headed up by Trustees Katharine Conover-Keller and Evan Jones, the search committee includes Board Chair Cynthia Hogan, CEO Dave Robertson, Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Jim Little, Jr., Medical Director of the St. John’s Health Medical Group Dr. Martin Trott, and Vice Chair of St. John’s Health Foundation Jane Hopkins Carey. Assisted by national search firm Korn Ferry and its HealthCare Services practice, the Search Committee began its work in January, reviewed 17 resumes vetted by Korn Ferry in June, interviewed seven candidates by Zoom in July, conducted personal interviews of four finalists in Jackson in August, and completed a final round of additional confidential reference checks on the top candidate this week. More than 20 hospital managers, physician leaders, and St. John’s Health Foundation board members also participated in the process to help evaluate fit with the values and culture of St. John’s Health and the community.

Reflecting on the importance of peer references, Dr. Marty Trott commented, “For more than eight years, I have known Jeff as a trusted partner in the care of our shared patients. He is an advocate for excellent patient care and partnerships that support collegial interactions and seamless coordination of care. We are very fortunate to have attracted a candidate from a regional tertiary referral center who may understand certain aspects of our patient’s medical needs even better than we do.” Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Jim Little, Jr., said, “Jeff Sollis is a known leader joining the St. John’s team. Because of his longstanding relationship with St. John’s, Jeff has great insight into the issues facing St. John’s and to the unique needs of our community.”

As Jeff explained during the recruitment process, the move for him is a very personal one. As an avid recreationalist, he has long loved the valley and the community and is motivated by a strong desire to serve the community’s healthcare needs through Teton County’s independent hospital. Jeff and his wife, Rachel, own a home in Victor, ID. Rachel’s background is in elementary education, and she intends to do that same work in Jackson or Teton Valley, ID.

About St. John’s Health

St. John’s Health is the sole health system in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. An independent system, St. John’s Health encompasses an acute care hospital and several outpatient medical clinics for urgent care, primary care, and physician specialties. In 2021, St. John’s opened a physical rehabilitation center (IRF) and a senior living community that offers skilled nursing and a dedicated memory care neighborhood. St. John’s Health is the recipient of numerous national recognitions, including Newsweek’s “Top Hospital” and “Best Nursing Homes” by U.S. News & World Report. The St. John’s Health mission is to provide its unique community and visitors with exceptional and ever-advancing individualized care.