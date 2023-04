(Fremont County, WY) – “Skies will be mostly sunny, with only scattered high cirrus,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Highs will be near or above normal for this time of year.”

Highs today range from the low 40s to mid 60s across the 10.

Enjoy it while you can because another weather system returns Monday night, bringing chances of rain and snow showers for the remainder of the week. With it comes colder temps again. Details below.

h/t NWSR