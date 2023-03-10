“Spring forward” this weekend in Fremont County!

The hills, farms, towns, cities, museums, and stages are coming alive…the days are starting to get a bit longer and warmer, definitely reflected by all the events going on this weekend! There are plenty of fundraisers, dinners, parties, performances, stargazing, a bridal expo…and of course, supporting your businesses and community groups by shopping local!

Don’t forget to “Spring Forward” on Sunday. Of course, our smartphones usually do that for us, but I also have to remember the microwave, display clocks, and the clock in my vehicle. I don’t know about you, but Daylight Saving time really messes with my own internal “clock.” I’ve had moments where I either freak out thinking I’m an hour late…or fool myself into thinking I can gain another hour of sleep. Takes a while to adjust, but then again…we’ve all had to do a lot of adjusting this winter!

Speaking of winter…I glanced at my yard next to the driveway yesterday and actually saw some grass peeking out from under the snow. Granted, it was yellowish-brown and crushed flat, but it was such a nice sight after looking at that thick, consistent 4-foot white blanket for so long! Hopefully, if Mother Nature is over her winter fits, the snow will just come and go with a flurry or few, but it will be fun to watch for the signs of Spring in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, you can enjoy the time spent at these awesome weekend events planned in Fremont County!

On Friday…

There are a couple of big events at CWC this weekend…the Harvest Wyoming Small Farm Symposium is today and Saturday. Classes, workshops, special guest speakers on soil and water, marketing, vegetable production, solar energy, poultry, mushrooms…even some local farm tours and a farm-to-dinner! Click here for the complete schedule and to register.

Also at CWC this weekend are the last two shows of The Sound of Music, both tonight and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Adults are $12; youth/student tickets are $10. Click here for tickets, or call the box office at 307-855-2002.

This is also the last weekend for a chance to view the Lander Art Center’s “Reflection: The Art of Being” exhibit, so if you’re out and about shopping on Main Street in Lander, stop by the art center at 258 Main Street today and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information about their upcoming exhibits and classes, visit landerartcenter.com.

“Guard the Paws”! The Wyoming Army National Guard is holding a pet food and supply drive for Fremont County’s furry friends from March 1 through April 29, in support of Paws for Life Animal League. They’re seeking food and supplies for dogs and cats, so shop and/or drop off your donations at Murdochs and Sutherlands in Riverton…and at Bomgaars, Family Dollar, and the WYARNG Armory in Lander. An Adoption/Play Day at the Armory is scheduled for Saturday, May 13. For more information, call SGT Austin Kreuger at 253-302-6480, SGT Madison Sullivan at 307-922-2746 or SSG Spencer Muller at 972-955-5315.

The Riverton Elks are having a Trivia Night tonight at 7:00 p.m. Happy hour from 5-6:00 p.m.; dinner from 5:30-7:00 p.m, 207 East Main Street. One winner, one chance! Visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/rivertonelks for info.

On Saturday…

Your local producers are waiting to see you at your weekly morning visit to the Saturday Farmers Markets! In Riverton at the Little Wind Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds from 9-11:00 a.m., and in Lander at the Local Food Market from 1-3:00 p.m. at the VFW Building on 11 Tweed Lane.

There’s a very special event for kids and grandparents at the CATS Museum today from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Grandparents and Me is a fun time of crafts and exploration…make a craft together, then explore the great things and activities that the museum has to offer! The cost is $30 and for kids ages 3-10. Call 307-463-0313 for more information.

Sweetwater Garden in Riverton wants you to “play in the dirt” with them at their “Basket Daze” today. Choose what you want for a grown-in basket and then after Mother’s Day (or around then), you can pick up the basket and see what your choices have become! Call to reserve your spot! 307-856-6663 or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/SWGEI

Are you a bride-to-be? The (rescheduled) 2023 Fremont County Bridal Expo is going on today from 12 Noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Lander Community Center. Plan your big day and browse the many local wedding professionals and vendors. This is a free event put on by Wyoming Weddings; more information on their website at: wyomingbridalexpo.com

There’s a Mixed Doubles Dart Tournament today at Livestock Liquors in Riverton. Sign-ups begin at 11 a.m.; play begins at 1:00 p.m. $10 per player. There will be door prizes, food and drink specials. Check out their Facebook page for details.

How long has it been since you yelled, “Yahtzee!”? You can play this classic dice game as a fundraiser for the Lander Children’s Museum today and throughout the week at different businesses around Lander. Roll the dice, write down your score…the business will sign off your turn. The highest score will win a prize basket! It’s $25.00 for a one-player card, $100 for 5 cards. Cards are due back by Monday, March 20. For information on this and more fun events at the Lander Children’s Museum, visit: landerchildrensmuseum.org

The Friends of the Fremont County Fair’s annual Barn Bash fundraiser is always a huge event and this year will be no exception! This event might be sold out, but if you got your tickets early, be prepared for a night of fun with the dinner, live auction, games, a cash bar, and more! Individual tickets are $40. Call Shay 307-851-6510, Tracy at 307-851-4380 or Carley at 307-851-5332 to see if there might be some tickets left. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Oh, and this year, there’s a “People’s Choice” Sauce Boss contest! You don’t need to be present to win, so if you think your hot sauce is “boss”, bring a gallon of it to the Fairgrounds by 4 p.m. Email [email protected] for the contest rules and entry form. For more information, visit the Friends of the Fremont County Fair’s Facebook page at facebook.com/FriendsofFair. The Barn Bash is a fundraiser for barn and fairgrounds improvements.

Looks like St. Margaret’s “Back to the 80’s Dinner/Dance Party might be sold out now, but hey…maybe you can crash the dance if you make a donation! If you did get your tickets, you can look forward to a night of fun with dinner, music, dancing, games, auction, and…probably a lot of big hair! Check out their Facebook page for more information.

There’s an Open Mic Night at Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery at 203 E. Main Street in Riverton. All performers are welcome to take the stage tonight starting at 6:00 p.m., but first, text 307-840-0466 to reserve your spot.

We’re assured that this is still happening (it had to be rescheduled)…Celestron telescopes will be pointed to the night skies above Dubois for the museum’s awesome Kids Corner: Interactive Stargazing event put on by the Wyoming Stargazing program. Come and learn about planets, stars, nebulae, galaxies…this is not just for kids, everyone is welcome! It’s $3 per person; call ahead to be put on the list, 307-455-2284.

Take some time to scroll through the County 10 events calendar for these events and a sneak peek at what is coming up and going on in Fremont County. Don’t see your event on the calendar? Get it up by clicking on “Add Event” (look in the upper right corner of the page), and sign up on CitySpark!