Spooky Stories: Dina the Medium tells a first hand experience involving one of America’s oldest unsolved mysteries

(Wyoming) – We are back with more spooky stories and haunting tales for the Halloween season. Thanks to Wind River Pediatrics you get to hear some spooky stories and dark encounters, some from Wyoming and some from beyond. Wind River Pediatrics loves Halloween, every year the crew dresses up in themed costumes… what will they be this year?

This is a special treat as Dina, who is a Medium, is joining the podcast to tell us of a firsthand encounter that happened when she was involved in an investigation of an unsolved murder.

