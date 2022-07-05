Spend the Summer with Wyoming Wildlife Federation!

Join the Wyoming Wildlife Federation for some great opportunities in Lander and around Fremont county this summer.

Find us and hear our keynote speaker at the International Climber’s Festival in Lander July 14-17.

There are still spots open for kids ages 6-9 in our Riverton Wildlife Camp July 18-22.

Join us for Arts and Ecology Field Trips around Lander:

July 9 | Creating a Nature Journal

July 23 | Found Object Sculptures

August 6 | Nature Photography

Lend your hands to improve wildlife habitat through our annual summer fence pull on the Shoshone National Forest on July 30.

Grab a brew and learn about wildlife management the first Tuesday of every month, 7pm at the Colter Loft with Wildlife on Tap.

And last and best, celebrate summer with our community cookout August 11th, 5-8 pm at the Lyons Shelter in Lander City Park! Game meat dishes, raffles, prizes, games, and more will be there as we celebrate wildlife, habitat, and our home community. Suggested $5 donation.

To support Wyoming Wildlife Federation’s work in the community this summer and throughout the year, please consider donating to WWF through the Lander Community Foundation’s Challenge for Charities. Donations are accepted until July 10th. Thanks to the Lander Community Foundation and their matching donor fund, your dollars can do more in the community.

Check out our website wyomingwildlife.org or write to us at [email protected] to learn more about local opportunities.