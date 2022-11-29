Special showing of Arapaho language version of ‘Bambi’ happening Wednesday for FCSD #25 students, families

(Riverton, WY) – For one night only, November 30, and for Fremont County School District #25 families only, the Arapaho language version of Disney’s Bambi will be shown at the Acme Theater in Riverton.

The first showing at 5 pm is for FCSD #25 Title VI students and families, and the second showing at 7 pm is for all FCSD #25 students and families.

“It’s the first time the film will be shown at a theater since 1994 and Disney even is sending a remastered film for us,” shared Kyle Quiroz, cultural resource specialist for the district.

Advertisement

The two showings are first come, first serve and tickets are free of charge. Check out the details on the flyer below. h/t FCSD #25 Title VI Indian Education