Special grant payments processed early, $500 checks for Northern Arapaho members to be mailed today￼

(Ethete, WY) – The Northern Arapaho Business Council is pleased to announce special $500 grant payments for Members have been processed quicker than anticipated and will be mailed to individuals who are eligible beginning today, Aug. 12. It was initially expected that payments would not be mailed until Aug. 17.

Payments will be issued to all Members enrolled in the Tribe prior to July 29, 2022. The financial grant assistance is made possible due to revenue from the Circle Ridge Oil Fields, over which the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes assumed control a year ago.