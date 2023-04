Social Service budget hearings and much more to come before the Commissioners on April 18

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 18 starting at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info – Meeting ID: 885 9824 1623 Passcode: 390732

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

Advertisement

9:15 A.M.: FREMONT COUNTY FIRE WARDEN CRAIG HASLAM

A) 2023 WILDLAND FIRE MANAGEMENT ANNUAL OPERATING PLAN

B) LATC APPLICATION FOR CRITICAL COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE & EQUIPMENT

C) BUDGET HEARING

9:45 A.M.:

10:00 A.M. ANGELA FLINT – HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION BOARD INTERVIEW

Advertisement

10:15 A.M.: MUSEUM DIRECTOR SCOTT GOETZ – REQUEST TO HOLD BUDGET HEARING FOR UNANTICIPATED REVENUE

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: J.R. OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC – FURNITURE BIDS FOR CIRCUIT COURT REMODEL

Advertisement

10:45 A.M.:

11:00 A.M.: FREMONT COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION PRESIDENT CODY BEERS – FOUNDATION GRANT FUNDING TO FREMONT COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEM

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH – LIBRARY FOUNDATION HOSTING LUNCHEON AT LANDER LIBRARY

SOCIAL SERVICE BUDGET HEARINGS

1:30 P.M.: SHOSHONI SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

1:40 P.M.: CHILD DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

1:50 P.M.: CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY PROJECT, INC.

2:00 P.M.: EAGLE’S HOPE TRANSITIONS

2:10 P.M.: FREMONT COUNTY ALLIANCE

2:30 P.M.:

2:40 P.M.: HIGH COUNTRY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER

2:50 P.M.: FREMONT COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

3:00 P.M.: LANDER SENIOR CITIZEN’S CENTER

3:10 P.M.: PREDATORY ANIMAL CONTROL DISTRICT

3:20 P.M.: RIVERTON SENIOR CITIZEN’S CENTER

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: