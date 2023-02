Steph,

Every day, I find that I am grateful that we’re in this together. Even with it’s ups and downs, I can’t imagine living any other life, or living it without you. Thank you for loving me, and I only hope I can love you a fraction as well. Happy Valentine’s Day 🙂

Love,

Will

This Valentine is brought to you by:



Want to send your own Valentine?

<a href=”https://county10.com/valentines-day-2023-entry-form/”> >> CLICK HERE << </a>