Snowy, windy conditions today; NWSR has video briefing

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the near seasonal temperatures today will be accompanied by snow in the west and some strong winds.

A weather system moving through will carry the snow chances through to Tuesday, accompanied by much colder air into Tuesday night.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30’s today, with lows tonight in the upper single digits to upper teens tonight.

The NWSR also shared the following wind and snow outlook, as well as a video briefing from meteorologist Chris Hattings. h/t NWSR As promised, here is the video briefing with details on the expected snow and wind across western and central Wyoming. #wywx #wyoroadhttps://t.co/Pk9Of3OJ2K — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) November 27, 2022