Snowy Mountain Brewery, one of the oldest breweries in the state joins the County 10 Podcast with Jerrad and Charene

(Lander, WY) – Snowy Mountain Brewery is joining the Lander Brewfest 2022 podcast with Jerrad and Charene. Richard who has been brewing beer for a long time gives us a taste of the behind the scenes, direct from creator creation of Snowy Mountain craft beer.

From the Belgium style "witbier", an amber, an alt beer, and a coffee chocolate porter… they brought it all to Lander Brewfest. Plus we give a hat tip to the history and longevity of this brewery. Check out this great beer-cast podcast with Jerrad and Charene. h/t County 10