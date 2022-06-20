Snowy Mountain Brewery, one of the oldest breweries in the state joins the County 10 Podcast with Jerrad and Charene

Charene Herrera
Charene Herrera
h/t County 10

(Lander, WY) – Snowy Mountain Brewery is joining the Lander Brewfest 2022 podcast with Jerrad and Charene. Richard who has been brewing beer for a long time gives us a taste of the behind the scenes, direct from creator creation of Snowy Mountain craft beer.

From the Belgium style “witbier”, an amber, an alt beer, and a coffee chocolate porter… they brought it all to Lander Brewfest. Plus we give a hat tip to the history and longevity of this brewery. Check out this great beer-cast podcast with Jerrad and Charene.

h/t County 10
h/t County 10
h/t County 10

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.