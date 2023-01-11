Snowfall much more than expected; winter weather advisory, winter storm warning issued

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow in the Wind River Basin has been much heavier than expected, so a Winter Storm Warning has been issued.
Winter Weather Advisories continue in eastern areas. The graphic below shows the high-end potential for additional snowfall amounts.
Blowing snow may result in difficult travel conditions along I-80 today. Snow is expected to taper off tonight.
High temperatures will be in the mid lower to upper 20’s today, with lows tonight in the lower teens and upper single digits.