(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, any remaining snow should come to an end this morning, with cold temperatures to continue today.

Scattered snow showers are still possible this afternoon and evening for central and western portions of the area.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20’s today, with lows tonight in the lower teens and single digits, negative single digits for the windier areas.

h/t NWSR