(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, periods of snow will continue, mainly across the state’s northern half, along with gusty wind.

More snow is possible tomorrow, but should be lighter.

Temperatures will remain below normal, with highs in the mid 20’s to upper 30’s today, and lows tonight in the teens and single digits for the windier areas.

h/t NWSR