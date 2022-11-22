Snow, wind primary concern Wednesday; dry, seasonable Thanksgiving Day expected

(Fremont County, WY) – “Snow and wind will be the main concern Wednesday,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Valley accumulations remain low, with higher amounts near Casper and in the mountains. Take caution and be aware of road conditions if you are traveling. A dry and seasonable Thanksgiving Day follows.”

Fremont County is only expected to see 0 to 1 inch of snow. Most areas may only see trace amounts. Check out the image below, which is valid from 11 pm Tuesday through 5 am Thursday. The Thanksgiving outlook is shared below as well. Click the images to enlarge them.

Traveling? Check the road report for Fremont County here.

h/t NWSR h/t NWSR