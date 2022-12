(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow continues across much of the region today.

Greatest additional snowfall will occur along and east of the I-25 Corridor. Snow also continues along I-80 and in the Wind River and southern Bighorn Basins. h/t NWSR

The NWSR also shared the following impact information.

A major #WinterStorm continues to impact Wyoming today. Here is a look at the timing of impacts for several locations across the region. For more information, check out our full weather briefing at: https://t.co/rJhIyb4auM. #wywx pic.twitter.com/3gB5EbjpD6 — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) December 13, 2022