Snow to the west, gusty winds in store for Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect across western portions due to snowfall and very gusty winds.

These gusty winds will also impact areas east of the Divide, including South Pass and from Rock Springs to Casper. Dubois, South Pass and Jeffrey City are expected to see 30+ mph gusts today. h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and upper single digits.

