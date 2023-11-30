Snow showers likely today; increasing chances in the west tonight into Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, cooler conditions are in store for most today, with increased cloudiness.

A few snow showers are likely, with chances increasing across western Wyoming this evening.

Snow will become more persistent across the west tonight through Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 20’s for most today, with Riverton and Shoshoni still a bit cooler in the upper teens.

Lows tonight will be in the teens for most, with Riverton and Shoshoni in the single digits at 4 degrees. h/t NWSR