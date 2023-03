(Fremont County, WY) – The highs today across the 10 will reach the mid to upper 20s, with overnight lows hovering in the single digits for most places.

Snow is expected to move east of the Divide today. Some areas of Fremont County, such as South Pass, could see a few inches of snowfall, while others could only see trace amounts.

Check out the graphic below with the expected snowfall and maximum wind gusts through 11 pm tonight. Click the image to enlarge it.

h/t NWSR