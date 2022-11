(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow is still expected across the west today, becoming heavier overnight, with blowing snow causing reduced visibility.

Partly cloudy skies and drier conditions are also expected today, with most areas experiencing a breezy afternoon. h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 30’s for most, with Shoshoni at 40 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 20’s. h/t NWSR