Snow expected tomorrow as a weather system moves in; dense fog likely to return tonight as well

(Fremont County, WY) – While exact locations and impacts are not known for certain right now, the National Weather Service in Riverton is advising that a weather system is expected to move in Sunday, with accompanying snow very likely.

The NWSR also warns that dense, patchy fog is expected to make a return tonight as well, possibly causing more of the "rime ice" pictured and described below. Freezing fog at our office last night brought a good coat of rime ice this morning. The difference between rime ice and hoarfrost is that rime ice forms with fog, hoarfrost does not. January 21, 2023 Freezing fog most of last night caused soft rime ice to form on just about everything here at the office. Here are some more pics for your enjoyment. Patchy fog likely persists today in the Wind River Basin, with a return of dense freezing fog this evening and overnight. — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) January 21, 2023

“What’s the difference between hoar frost and rime ice? To build upon our previous post: Hoar frost occurs when WATER VAPOR directly crystalizes on surfaces (process of deposition = vapor –> solid state). Rime ice is technically supercooled LIQUID drops (which compose the freezing fog) freezing on contact with a sub-freezing surface.”