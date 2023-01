(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a weather system will move from west to east across the area today, bringing some light snow with it.

The highest amounts are expected across portions of Fremont, Natrona and southern Hot Springs Counties.

Temperatures will remain below normal, with highs today in the upper teens to mid 20’s, and lows tonight in the lower teens and single digits.

