Snow expected to continue through Monday evening

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – Highs across the 10 today range from 19 degrees in South Pass City to 28 degrees in both Riverton and Shoshoni, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“Accumulating snow will continue through late this evening across central and eastern Wyoming. Gusty winds will create blowing snow from Rock Springs to South Pass. Snow increases in the west tonight.”

Expected snowfall from 11 pm Sunday to 11 pm tonight ranges from 2 to 8 inches. Check out the details on the graphic below. Click to enlarge it.

Advertisement
h/t NWSR
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.