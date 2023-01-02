Snow expected to continue through Monday evening

(Fremont County, WY) – Highs across the 10 today range from 19 degrees in South Pass City to 28 degrees in both Riverton and Shoshoni, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“Accumulating snow will continue through late this evening across central and eastern Wyoming. Gusty winds will create blowing snow from Rock Springs to South Pass. Snow increases in the west tonight.”

Expected snowfall from 11 pm Sunday to 11 pm tonight ranges from 2 to 8 inches. Check out the details on the graphic below. Click to enlarge it.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR