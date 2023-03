(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, more winter conditions are expected to continue into the weekend, as snow spreads from West to East today and continues on and off into the weekend.

The most impacts are expected across northern Wyoming.

Below normal temperatures will continue into next week, with highs today in the mid 30’s, and lows tonight in the lower 20’s and upper teens in the windier areas.

