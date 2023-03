(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect today as snow falls for most of the area.

Blowing snow is possible for southern Wyoming this afternoon/evening, with snow chances hanging across the west through this weekend. h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the upper teens and lower 20’s.

