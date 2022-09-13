Snow Deep Designs to host 10th anniversary celebration this Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Snow Deep Designs is proud to announce a 10th-anniversary celebration this coming weekend.

The 10-Year Snow Deep Celebration will take place September 17 from 3-6 pm at Snow Deep Designs, located at 290 Washakie Street in Lander.

Snow Deep Designs was founded in January 2012 and is an artist-owned custom screenprinting and retail shop in Lander. For the past decade, Snow Deep Designs has provided custom screen printing for businesses and individuals in the Fremont County community.

“I like to call Snow Deep Designs an “art business” since I come from an art background,” said Dannine Donaho, owner and artist. “I started screen-printing in my house to make a little extra cash, and the business grew as I started to print for other people, businesses, and organizations.” h/t Snow Deep Designs photo

Today, Donaho is a full-time screen printer and produces quality hand-printed items that celebrate Wyoming and the community she lives in. All of the prints are made in-house and are hand pulled, which makes each piece unique and one of a kind.

“I find it is satisfying to use my art skills to help small businesses reach similar goals by allowing them to market their product,” Donaho said.

“It does not feel like ten years have passed,” Donaho said. “As a small business owner in the last decade, I’ve learned how to run a small business, purchased a building, and done numerous collaborations. It made sense that I celebrate since I feel like I finally landed. It took ten years, but I finally got here!”

The upcoming anniversary celebration consists of live music from The Dystopians, a live painting created by artist Noelle Weimann, and a photo booth designed by local photographer Emily Felsheim. Climate activist and designer Lisa Hueneke will present her Cause for Alarm Collection printed on upcycled tees. Snow Deep will give away free mystery bags filled with random t-shirt samples and old prints. There will also be new merchandise for sale, a social activist print station, food, drinks, and the unveiling of the Ceremonial Labyrinth Green Space behind the Snow Deep building.

