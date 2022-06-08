Snow Chi Minh Trail talk at Pioneer Museum on June 16

(Lander, WY) – John Waggoner will present a program on his book about the highway we love to hate at the Pioneer Museum in Lander on June 16, at 7 p.m.

Waggoner teaches at the University of Wyoming and is the Archivist & Historian at the American Heritage Center.

The book details the tangled history of how I-80 got built, the difficulty the state faces in keeping it open in the winter, and Lander folks who helped get it built. Few roads in the country have generated as much interest. This stretch of road in southern Wyoming is steeped in tragedy, controversy, myth, and even conspiracy.

Other events at the Lander Museum will be the American Solar Car Challenge on July 13, 14; a talk on Esther Hobart Morris on July 21 at 7 pm; a walking tour of some of Lander’s historic houses on July 16; and a trek to the historic McKinney Ranch on July 23.