Snapped: Wyoming State Flower

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

Rose Vowles snapped these photos of the Wyoming State Flower and shared the following.

“Here are three of the various colors of the beautiful Wyoming State Flower, the Indian Paintbrush, sometimes called prairie fire or painted cup. They were growing close to each other near the Little Popo Agie River. This State Flower of Wyoming was adopted on January 31, 1917.”