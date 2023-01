Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

(Lander, WY) – County 10 reporter Vince Tropea snapped this photo of Coleman Griffith and his pooch (we think he said ‘Cooper’) as they made the most of traveling in the snowy conditions Tuesday evening.