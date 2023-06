Colin Hanson lives on Windsong Drive and created signs for the block to help keep the neighborhood kids safe now that school is out.

He’s the self-proclaimed “grumpy old man” from the sign.

“They’re all my little buddies,” Colin said about the neighborhood kids. “They’ll be playing and then all of a sudden they’ll take a break, come over, and they’re out sitting under my tree in the shade eating their popsicles.”

Advertisement