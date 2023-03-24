Snapped: Northern Lights across Fremont County

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.
County 10 received several great Northern Lights photos from last night, March 23. Check them all out here! Thank you all for sharing!
Andrew O’Neill captured these images at Tough Creek Campground in Boysen State Park.
Kristin Moran snapped these outside of Lander around 9 pm last night.
Kortni Logan captured these last night.
Dar Vogel snapped this photo of the Northern lights, moon setting and Jupiter north of Pavillion.
Local Jack Nelson sent us a shot of the Northern Lights from Douglas with an oilfield flare.
Molly Ann Muellner shared this photo taken from her deck near Bonneville. She said, “No filter or editing needed. Just God’s raw beauty.”