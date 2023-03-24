Snapped: Northern Lights across Fremont County

Wind River Country is wild and beautiful – and we get to call it home! Wind River Visitor’s Council is proud to bring you #Snapped photos on County 10. Submit a snap taken in Fremont County by using this form.

County 10 received several great Northern Lights photos from last night, March 23. Check them all out here! Thank you all for sharing!

Andrew O’Neill captured these images at Tough Creek Campground in Boysen State Park.

h/t Andrew O’Neill h/t Andrew O’Neill h/t Andrew O’Neill h/t Andrew O’Neill h/t Andrew O’Neill

Kristin Moran snapped these outside of Lander around 9 pm last night. h/t Kristin Moran h/t Kristin Moran h/t Kristin Moran h/t Kristin Moran h/t Kristin Moran

Kortni Logan captured these last night. h/t Kortni Logan h/t Kortni Logan

Dar Vogel snapped this photo of the Northern lights, moon setting and Jupiter north of Pavillion. h/t Dar Vogel

Local Jack Nelson sent us a shot of the Northern Lights from Douglas with an oilfield flare.

h/t Jack Nelson