“Local law enforcement officers and veterans take part in Hero workout, Murph, at Renegade Fitness in Lander,” shared Robyn Deininger.

"This workout is in honor of Lieutenant Michael Murphy, a SEAL team member, who lost his life in Afghanistan in 2005 during Operation Red Wing." h/t Robyn Deininger